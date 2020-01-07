Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Christian Benteke transfer link

Aston Villa fans react to Christian Benteke transfer link

7 January, 2020 Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are desperate to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Summer signing Wesley Moraes has suffered a serious knee injury during the 2-1 New Year’s Day win against Burnley, and he has ruled out for the rest of the season.

Villa have been linked with a host of strikers already like Michy Batshuayi, Olivier Giroud, Emmanuel Adebayor and AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piątek.

According to The Telegraph, Villa have also asked Palace about the possibility of signing Christian Benteke in the January transfer window.

The 37-times capped Belgian international enjoyed three wonderful seasons at Villa, where he scored 49 goals in 101 games in all competitions.

However, his form dipped horribly at Palace where he managed just four goals in the last two seasons. This season he is yet to open his account.

Many Villa fans feel that Benteke would still be a good signing for them as long as it is a short term deal. There are others who feel that he would certainly do a better job than Jonathan Kodjia. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Club president: Liverpool have submitted bid for Ugurcan Cakir
Everton fans react as Celtic eye move for Lewis Gibson

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com