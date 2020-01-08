Blog Competitions English Premier League Aston Villa fans react to Britt Assombalonga transfer link

Aston Villa fans react to Britt Assombalonga transfer link

8 January, 2020 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, Middlesbrough

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to speculation linking the club with Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.

According to reports from The Northern Echo, Villa are preparing an offer to sign Assombalonga in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old joined Boro for a reported fee of £15m in 2017 from Nottingham Forest. He is a proven Championship striker, and has scored six goals and provided two assists in the league this season.

Assombalonga is currently out injured but set to return from an ankle injury within the next two weeks.

Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate is not keen to lose Assombalonga, but Villa are looking to table a formal offer for the striker.

Many Villa fans are not impressed with the latest transfer link as they feel Assombalonga is not the type of player the club should be looking at.

Dean Smith’s side are badly in need of a striker following the injury to Wesley which will keep him out for the rest of the season. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Perhaps, Villa should look for better options elsewhere. They are fighting for survival this season, and it would be too risky to put faith in Assombalonga who is unproven at the top level.

