Aston Villa fans react to Britt Assombalonga transfer link

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to speculation linking the club with Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.
According to reports from The Northern Echo, Villa are preparing an offer to sign Assombalonga in the January transfer window.
The 27-year-old joined Boro for a reported fee of £15m in 2017 from Nottingham Forest. He is a proven Championship striker, and has scored six goals and provided two assists in the league this season.
Assombalonga is currently out injured but set to return from an ankle injury within the next two weeks.
Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate is not keen to lose Assombalonga, but Villa are looking to table a formal offer for the striker.
Many Villa fans are not impressed with the latest transfer link as they feel Assombalonga is not the type of player the club should be looking at.
Dean Smith’s side are badly in need of a striker following the injury to Wesley which will keep him out for the rest of the season. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Delete before anyone sees
— No Context Aston Villa (@NoContextAVFC_) January 7, 2020
FFS. If this is the continuation of our recruitment policy and our plan to stay up, Suso should get fired.
— TekkyMunky (@MarkRee37875029) January 7, 2020
Would rather play Wesley with one leg
— Josh 🇧🇷 (@josh__avfc) January 7, 2020
Now if anyone tries to convince me if we do sign Asombalonga he’s a good player then I’m going to end up swearing sorry
— MrAVFClive (@PrideOfMids) January 7, 2020
He went missing in every game he played against us ffs, would rather get Grabban if we’re fishing in the Championship Pond! But ultimately Premier League quality is a must, premier League experience a bonus. Britt has neither.
— Josh Locke (@JoshLocke23) January 7, 2020
Come on bud… That has to be a joke
— Adam Glaze (@glazious1) January 7, 2020
Jesus wept!!! 🤦♂️🥴
— Matt Rigby (@Riggerz88) January 7, 2020
Perhaps, Villa should look for better options elsewhere. They are fighting for survival this season, and it would be too risky to put faith in Assombalonga who is unproven at the top level.