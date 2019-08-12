Aston Villa fans react to Bjorn Engels’s display vs Tottenham

Aston Villa crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham at the weekend despite managing to impress for most of the game.
John McGinn gave the visitors a well-deserved lead in the first half but Spurs fought back through Ndombele and Kane late into the second half.
Despite the defeat, there were plenty of positives for the newly-promoted side and Dean Smith will be hoping to build on that and turn in a better performance in the next game.
One such positive was the performance of new signing Bjorn Engels. The summer signings produced an imperious display at the back.
Engels looked right at home alongside Tyrone Mings and the duo managed to contain Tottenham’s top-quality attack for most of the game.
The 24-year-old Aston Villa defender has settled in well and he has shown that he has the talent to succeed at this level.
Once he adapts to the conditions better, he could turn into a key player for Dean Smith this season.
It will be interesting to see how he performs in the coming weeks now.
Some of the Villa fans have taken to Twitter to lavish praise on the defender and here are the reactions.
