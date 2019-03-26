Aston Villa fans react to Axel Tuanzebe loan reports

According to reports from The Sun, Premier League giants Manchester United will allow young defender Axel Tuanzebe to join Aston Villa on another season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old has been at Villa for 18 months on loan, and it seems he will continue to play for one more season away from Old Trafford.
Some Villa fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and majority of them are excited about the prospect of having him for another year.
The Red Devils are delighted with his progress at Villa Park, and they want him to continue there.
Tuanzebe has made 19 Championship appearances this season, and has not played since December after he picked up a long-term foot injury.
Aston Villa are promotion hopefuls but the report claims that even if they fail to get into the Premier League, it will have no effect on the deal.
United believe that Tuanzebe will struggle to get into the first team squad at Old Trafford at the moment, but the club is happy with his potential and progress.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:
Gets injured again halfway through, sign him again, repeat until the contract runs out, sign him on a free, happy days ;).
— Kieran 🇪🇬 🦁 (@VillaPlug) March 26, 2019
Everybody’s dancing to the Tuanzebeeeee beat
— Liam Manels (@Manels88) March 26, 2019
If we went up. Is that a prem defence
— Kaza (@pkaza84) March 26, 2019
Makes sense. The poor lad has hardly played due to injury but has looked decent when he had a run at cb.
— Sam Crabtree (@SamuelJCrab80) March 26, 2019
Might as well get him permanently
— David (@VillaDavo) March 26, 2019
— BobV3 (@BobVee3) March 26, 2019