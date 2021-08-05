Aston Villa fans react to arrival of Danny Ings

Aston Villa completed the signing of Danny Ings from Southampton last night according to the club’s official website.

The 29-year-old striker has signed a three-year contract with the Premier League club and it will reportedly cost around £30 million.

Another £30million spent by #AVFC on Danny Ings. They mean business, that's for sure. Will be fun to watch them this season. Mings and Ings. Be careful commentators… — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) August 4, 2021

Dean Smith is expected to lose Jack Grealish to Manchester City and the Villa manager is looking to replace the 25-year-old by strengthening his squad as a whole.

The West Midlands club have already signed the likes of Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey to improve their attacking unit and the arrival of Ings will now add another reliable goal scorer to the squad.

The 29-year-old scored 13 goals across all competitions last season and he could form a little striking partnership with Ollie Watkins.

However, Smith will have to change his tactics in order to accommodate all of his attacking signings next season.

Ings has been one of the best goal scorers in the Premier League since his move to Southampton and the player will now look to test himself at a higher level with Villa.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the unexpected arrival of the 29-year-old and here is what they had to say.

Nah it’s actually so scary for the rest of the league. It’s happening pic.twitter.com/TcDijXeSWl — Harry (@HarryUTV) August 4, 2021

Class player. Love this signing. Just need that midfielder now and we're set. — Crippy Cooke (@CrippyCooke) August 4, 2021

That is Marquee 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂 — wazzman (@MrWazzman) August 4, 2021

This isn’t villa at the back post. This is a 90 yard screamer 🤯 — Jess (@VillasJess) August 4, 2021

That’s the most under the radar signing ever… — Elliot Ball (@elliotball_) August 4, 2021

