Aston Villa fans react to Anwar El Ghazi’s performance

Aston Villa picked up an impressive 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest last night.
Goals from McGinn and Hause sealed the three points for Dean Smith’s side.
Dean Smith will be very pleased with the performance of his side and he will be looking to secure a place in the play-offs now.
Aston Villa have shown some improvement in the recent weeks and they are edging closer to that final play-off spot. If they keep playing at this level, they could end up in the top five as well.
There were quite a few impressive performances for Aston Villa out there but winger Anwar El Ghazi managed to disappoint the fans with his display.
The 23-year-old winger joined the Championship club this season but he has struggled to cope with the demands of English football so far.
His performances have been very inconsistent so far and he will know that he needs to improve a lot going forward.
Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on El Ghazi’s performance. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Rapidly starting to dislike El Ghazi. Don’t rate the guy at all, doesn’t offer a lot, doesn’t track back.
— Phil 🦁 (@beetlebum87) March 13, 2019
carrying El ghazi too. He’s offering nothing at the moment.
— Matt Crossfield (@maddyxfield) March 13, 2019
#avfc El Ghazi is pathetic when the ball comes anywhere near him in the air!!! #limp #wet #fanny #probablycloseshiseyes
— Keith Conway (@conners14) March 13, 2019
El Ghazi, bit of a woose isn’t he. #avfc
— Foxy (@FoxyN77) March 13, 2019
Enough of El Ghazi let’s get Kodja or Albert on #AVFC
— Tom Brennan (@TomTombrennan4) March 13, 2019
Harsh on green
Agree abraham and el ghazi poor
— Matt Collins (@BullocksBig) March 13, 2019
I disagree. Derby performance was much better my opinion. Just either side of half time tonight we were very poor. Green and elghazi none existent at times. But our 3rd goal definitely knocked them back and was a professional performance there on in. Good 3 points #utv
— Glen Gowen (@gowen_glen) March 13, 2019
Is it just me or is El Ghazi a really poor player? #AVFC
— Spencer Waller (@SJ_AV81) March 13, 2019