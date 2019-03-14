Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Anwar El Ghazi’s performance

14 March, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa picked up an impressive 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest last night.

Goals from McGinn and Hause sealed the three points for Dean Smith’s side.

Dean Smith will be very pleased with the performance of his side and he will be looking to secure a place in the play-offs now.

Aston Villa have shown some improvement in the recent weeks and they are edging closer to that final play-off spot. If they keep playing at this level, they could end up in the top five as well.

There were quite a few impressive performances for Aston Villa out there but winger Anwar El Ghazi managed to disappoint the fans with his display.

The 23-year-old winger joined the Championship club this season but he has struggled to cope with the demands of English football so far.

His performances have been very inconsistent so far and he will know that he needs to improve a lot going forward.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on El Ghazi’s performance. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

