Aston Villa fans react to Anwar El Ghazi’s display vs Wigan

Aston Villa crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic in the Championship last night.
The Villans struggled to cope with the home side’s intensity and they were thoroughly outplayed over the ninety minutes.
Goals from Gary Roberts, Michael Jacobs and Joe Garner sealed the three points for the home side.
The defeat leaves Dean Smith’s side 12th in the standings and they will be under tremendous pressure now. Villa need to bounce back strongly and put together a winning run in order to secure promotion this season.
Defensively, Villa have been quite poor all season but against Wigan they looked toothless in attack as well.
The likes of El Ghazi seemed wasteful and Villa failed to create too many chances. His first touch seemed abysmal as well.
El Ghazi will be desperate to bounce back with a better performance next time out.
The Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 23-year-old winger’s display against Wigan and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Inept show from #avfc. Taylor, Bolasie & El Ghazi were very poor. Sub Hause was off the pace and why Whelan was introduced when another striker might’ve changed our luck cost us dear.
Our squad options need to be so much better – or a 4th @SkyBetChamp season’s in the offing.
— Jonny Gould (@jonnygould) January 12, 2019
Imo, we should be looking to sell Bolasie and El ghazi. We would easily get 15 million for the both of them. Then go out and get a new keeper. Only way to get promotion #avfc #UTV
— Teddy (@TheHolteTeddy) January 12, 2019
We’ve massively underperformed but on paper our team is better then it is. Bolaise can do all the skills in the world but he has no end product at all. El ghazi is hit and miss. Hutton, Taylor and whelan past it. If we had smith from day 1 we would be top 6 #avfc #UTV #Wegoagain
— Sunil (@SunilVillaSalh) January 12, 2019
I’d get Bolasie and El Ghazi off. Both have forgotten what football is today #AVFC
— Comrade (@Stokesey84) January 12, 2019
Jonathan Kodjia is light years better than Bolasie, El Ghazi and Adomah combined. If he leaves I’ll be so disappointed. #AVFC
— Emmett (@EmmettAVFC) January 12, 2019
Bree, Taylor, Whelan, BB , Elphick not good enough. El Ghazi and Bolasie are have been a waste of space the past 2 months! Bye bye to promotion this season. Embarrassing! If I was Abraham I would of F’d off! #avfc
— Aston Villa Updates (@AstonVilla_info) January 12, 2019
El Ghazi and Bolasie are highlight reel players, shambolic
— Sam (@Sam1874_) January 12, 2019
Dissappointed in El Ghazi, Bolasie and Adomah (and Kodjia) who we know are good players but they’ve been so inconsistent. Time to set up for them #avfc
— AP (@AP_VILLAN) January 13, 2019
After todays showing.. Bolasie, El Ghazi, Hourihane, Bjarnason, Taylor, Elphick, Chester, Bree… all need to be fucking dropped #AVFC
— Peter M (@PeterMc1988) January 12, 2019