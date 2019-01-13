Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Anwar El Ghazi’s display vs Wigan

Aston Villa fans react to Anwar El Ghazi’s display vs Wigan

13 January, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic in the Championship last night.

The Villans struggled to cope with the home side’s intensity and they were thoroughly outplayed over the ninety minutes.

Goals from Gary Roberts, Michael Jacobs and Joe Garner sealed the three points for the home side.

The defeat leaves Dean Smith’s side 12th in the standings and they will be under tremendous pressure now. Villa need to bounce back strongly and put together a winning run in order to secure promotion this season.

Defensively, Villa have been quite poor all season but against Wigan they looked toothless in attack as well.

The likes of El Ghazi seemed wasteful and Villa failed to create too many chances. His first touch seemed abysmal as well.

El Ghazi will be desperate to bounce back with a better performance next time out.

The Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 23-year-old winger’s display against Wigan and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

 

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com