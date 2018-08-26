Blog Competitions English Championship Aston Villa fans react to Anwar El Ghazi display vs Reading

Aston Villa fans react to Anwar El Ghazi display vs Reading

26 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship


Aston Villa suffered a heart-break in the dying minutes of the game, as they managed a 1-1 draw against Reading in the Championship clash at Villa Park on Saturday.

Steve Bruce’s side were on course to picking up all three points after Ahmed Elmohamady gave them the lead early in the second half. However, they were denied the 3 points as Sam Baldock scored a 93rd-minute penalty for the visitors.

One of the players who made a great impact on the pitch was the debutant Anwar El Ghazi. Villa signed the 23-year-old Dutch winger on loan from Lille earlier this week, and he made an instant impact.

He took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction. He has thanked the Villa fans, and says it was an “unbelievable feeling” to represent the club.

Villa fans were very impressed with his performance, with many pointing out that he was the best player on the pitch. Here are some of the reactions:

Indeed El Ghazi was one of the standout performers for Villa. He looked lively throughout the game and impressed the fans with his energy, directness, pace, and trickery. On top of that, he managed to grab an assist on his debut.

