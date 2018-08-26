Aston Villa fans react to Anwar El Ghazi display vs Reading

Aston Villa suffered a heart-break in the dying minutes of the game, as they managed a 1-1 draw against Reading in the Championship clash at Villa Park on Saturday.
Steve Bruce’s side were on course to picking up all three points after Ahmed Elmohamady gave them the lead early in the second half. However, they were denied the 3 points as Sam Baldock scored a 93rd-minute penalty for the visitors.
One of the players who made a great impact on the pitch was the debutant Anwar El Ghazi. Villa signed the 23-year-old Dutch winger on loan from Lille earlier this week, and he made an instant impact.
He took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction. He has thanked the Villa fans, and says it was an “unbelievable feeling” to represent the club.
Happy with my first game today. Unbelievable feeling playing at Villa Park. The crowd was amazing. Too bad we couldn’t keep the 3 points but we will keep working and won’t ever give up.
— Anwar El Ghazi (@AElGhazi7) August 25, 2018
Villa fans were very impressed with his performance, with many pointing out that he was the best player on the pitch. Here are some of the reactions:
Played well Anwar, tidy assist and some great feet. More to come 👌🏻
— Dan Bardell (@danbardell) August 25, 2018
Best player on the pitch today, struggled when you went off, showed glimpses of what we need 👏👏
— Max Ellis (@MaxAVFC15) August 25, 2018
Bloody impressive debut.
— Guy Bradley (@GuyBradley) August 25, 2018
Well played Anwar! Really enjoyed your debut today 🦁🔥
— Julie B (@Julie_Bayley_) August 25, 2018
Impressed with your debut Anwar, don’t dwell over the lost 2 points, I didn’t believe it was a penalty! Onto the next championship game and 3 points UTV #AVFC 💖
— SusieB (@SueBarlow45) August 25, 2018
Indeed El Ghazi was one of the standout performers for Villa. He looked lively throughout the game and impressed the fans with his energy, directness, pace, and trickery. On top of that, he managed to grab an assist on his debut.