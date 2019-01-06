Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Albert Adomah’s performance vs Swansea City

6 January, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, FA Cup, Swansea, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa crashed out of the FA Cup after a 3-0 defeat against Swansea City last night.

Dean Smith’s men would have wanted to progress in the competition but they failed to turn up and Swansea punished them.

Aston Villa lacked desire and fight yesterday and Smith will be unhappy with the showing.

The Championship outfit have been quite inconsistent this season and yesterday just provided more evidence of that. Furthermore, Villa’s defence is showing no signs of improvement.

Dean Smith must improve his backline if he wants to fight for promotion this season.

It will be interesting to see whether Villa manage to make the most of the January transfer window and address their key weaknesses.

Aston Villa fans were not too happy with the players’ performances last night. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the players and the display in general.

Adomah’s performance was unimpressive in particular and here are some of the reactions to his display last night.

