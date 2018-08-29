Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Albert Adomah’s display vs Burton

Aston Villa fans react to Albert Adomah’s display vs Burton

29 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa crashed out of the Carabao Cup last night and Steve Bruce wasn’t the only facing the wrath of the fans.

Albert Adomah’s performance did not please the Villa fans and some of them took to Twitter to share their reactions.

The 30-year-old was ineffective all game and then he missed a crucial penalty in the closing stages of the game. Adomah has been struggling for a few months now and it will be interesting to see whether Bruce decides to take him out of the firing line for a while now.

The Aston Villa midfielder offered no threat from the wide/attacking midfield positions and his lack of creativity left the strikers with very little service.

Despite sustained spells of possession, Aston Villa failed to create too many chances and they paid the price for that. Burton took the lead through a deflected shot from Liam Boyce and the League One outfit did well to hold on.

Here are some of the reactions on Adomah’s performance.

 

 

 

‘Yes!’, ‘Beautiful’ – some fans are delighted as Tottenham extend contracts of Eyoma, Amos and Skipp
Dembele ‘expected to be sold’ in January, Pochettino wanted Fred to replace him

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com