Aston Villa fans react to Albert Adomah’s display vs Burton

Aston Villa crashed out of the Carabao Cup last night and Steve Bruce wasn’t the only facing the wrath of the fans.
Albert Adomah’s performance did not please the Villa fans and some of them took to Twitter to share their reactions.
The 30-year-old was ineffective all game and then he missed a crucial penalty in the closing stages of the game. Adomah has been struggling for a few months now and it will be interesting to see whether Bruce decides to take him out of the firing line for a while now.
The Aston Villa midfielder offered no threat from the wide/attacking midfield positions and his lack of creativity left the strikers with very little service.
Despite sustained spells of possession, Aston Villa failed to create too many chances and they paid the price for that. Burton took the lead through a deflected shot from Liam Boyce and the League One outfit did well to hold on.
Here are some of the reactions on Adomah’s performance.
Alberts been poor for months now….
— Will Davies (@wilsterdavies1) August 28, 2018
Had a dreadful start to the season has our Albert.
— Robberhotz_ultimateVillan (@robberhotz) August 28, 2018
Should’ve fucked off straight back to the changing room, because while an apology is the decent thing to do it doesn’t change the fact he is overpaid, under average and beyond a joke. You apologise on the basis of changing your ways – nothing on the pitch will change.
— Ol (@Leacheyyy) August 28, 2018
When was the last time he played well ?
— Jamie F’N Hand (@JamieHand101) August 28, 2018
Ah, looking forward to tomorrow when we loan out one of our more promising players in Andre Green and keep Adomah who has the shot power of a disabled 3 year old. #avfc
— James (@Shead_AV) August 28, 2018
At least Adomah now owns the world record for kicking the ball out of the stadium 2 yards from the goal line.
— Scott (@AVFC_Scott) August 28, 2018
Well that was one of the worst penalties ever Adomah, well done #AVFC
— CarterTony (@MrAnthonyCarter) August 28, 2018
We’re loaning out Andre Green and keeping Adomah hahah what a ridiculous excuse for a football club
— Jake (@NooneAVFC) August 28, 2018
Adomah needs dropping completely, done nothing since the first half of last season.
— Jay Peers (@JayJPavfc) August 28, 2018
How the fuck has Adomah missed a pen and then put the fucking rebound over from 2 yards out #AVFC
— Sam Bedford (@Sam_Bedford1) August 28, 2018