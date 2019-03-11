Aston Villa fans react to Albert Adomah’s derby display

Aston Villa picked up a vital 1-0 win over Birmingham in a derby game yesterday.
Jack Grealish scored the only goal of the game for the away side.
Dean Smith will be delighted with his team’s composure and maturity in a high octane clash. The Championship outfit are now 9th in the table and they have a chance of making it to the play-offs. They are just four points behind the play-off positions.
While there were a few impressive displays from the away players yesterday, Albert Adomah’s disappointing performance caught the eye.
The Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 31-year-old’s poor showing.
Adomah has been out of form this season and he has had his fair share of criticism as well. It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back in the remaining games of the season.
The Villa fans are clearly frustrated with his efforts and they are not keen on seeing him start for the club again.
Here are some of the reactions to his derby display.
Adomah and Whelan just haven’t got involved yet. #avfc
— Adam (@AdLovesCurry) March 10, 2019
Adomah generally can’t run #avfc
— Harry Johnson (@avfc_johnson) March 10, 2019
Had no idea Adomah was on the pitch
— Mark Swain (@Marxwain) March 10, 2019
Adomah so bad
— Paul hemming (@paulskip999) March 10, 2019
Adomah far too slow for this
— AVFC.jpeg (@AVFC_jpeg) March 10, 2019
Adomah you are awful #avfc
— Harry Johnson (@avfc_johnson) March 10, 2019
I still don’t get Adomah. I don’t get what he does #avfc
— Harry Johnson (@avfc_johnson) March 10, 2019
Get Adomah off this pitch. Put kodjia on #avfc
— Harry Johnson (@avfc_johnson) March 10, 2019