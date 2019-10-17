Blog Competitions English Premier League Aston Villa fans react to Alan Brazil’s transfer suggestions for Manchester United

17 October, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Manchester United

Manchester United have been struggling badly in the Premier League this season, and already the pressure is mounting on their manager, Ole Gunnar Solkjaer.

Despite spending heavily over the years, including this season, the Red Devils haven’t been able to mount a serious title challenge. In fact, they are even struggling to challenge for the top four this season, as they find themselves 12th in the league.

Villa, the Premier League newcomers, are only a point behind United. TalkSport presenter Alan Brazil has claimed on his show today that United would finish in the top five if they can sign Villa trio of Tyrone Mings, Jack Grealish and John McGinn.

Many Villa fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and needless to say, they’re not happy with Brazil’s transfer suggestion. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Unlikely to happen

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have the financial muscle to attract top players. However, their recent recruitments have been very poor with the club lacking a clear vision in their approach.

Mings has been in very good form and has recently made his debut for England. Likewise, McGinn is arguably one of the best holding midfielders in the league, and United reportedly hold interest in him.

Grealish is a fantastic playmaker and the captain for Villa. Although many (especially the rival fans) feel that he is overrated, Brazil believes that the 24-year-old would be a fantastic addition for United.

