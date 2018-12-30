Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Ahmed Elmohamady’s display vs Preston

30 December, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa were held to a 1-1 draw against Preston in the Championship yesterday.

Tammy Abraham gave the away side a lead on the stroke of half time but Dean Smith’s men failed to hold on to their advantage.

Ahmed Elmohamady’s second half goal earned the hosts a valuable point against Villa.

Tom Barkhuizen could have won the game for the home side but his shot hit the post after he did well to get around Nyland.

Dean Smith won’t be too happy with the performance and it will be interesting to see Aston Villa’s reaction in the next game.

The Villans are chasing promotion this season and they need to win games like these.

The fans were unimpressed with Elmohamady’s display and his own goal led to further criticisms. Some of them took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his outing.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

