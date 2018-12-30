Aston Villa fans react to Ahmed Elmohamady’s display vs Preston

Aston Villa were held to a 1-1 draw against Preston in the Championship yesterday.
Tammy Abraham gave the away side a lead on the stroke of half time but Dean Smith’s men failed to hold on to their advantage.
Ahmed Elmohamady’s second half goal earned the hosts a valuable point against Villa.
Tom Barkhuizen could have won the game for the home side but his shot hit the post after he did well to get around Nyland.
Dean Smith won’t be too happy with the performance and it will be interesting to see Aston Villa’s reaction in the next game.
The Villans are chasing promotion this season and they need to win games like these.
The fans were unimpressed with Elmohamady’s display and his own goal led to further criticisms. Some of them took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his outing.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Fuck me, Elmohamady has done us some damage these last few games… #avfc
— Phil Hodson (@Hodsie) December 29, 2018
Please Bruce – please take Elmohamady with you to Sheffield #avfc
— Tom Wainwright (@Wainwright6Avfc) December 29, 2018
Second time in 3 games Elmohamady has fucked us #avfc
— Humphrey (@AlexHumpers) December 29, 2018
We area a fucking joke, chance to get into the playoffs and we fuck it up
Elmohamady needs to go in Jan, cant wait to get Kalinic I’m goal and Elphick in defence
Can we also have some finishing practice this week because that was a disgrace, need to start winning ffs#AVFC
— Jack Jennings (@Jack14AV) December 29, 2018
Ahmed Elmohamady is the worst footballer player to ever play for Aston Villa and the bloke need to go
— harry taylor (@htaylor10) December 29, 2018
Elmohamady is so shit 3 games in a row 🤬 #Avfc
— Benwatkins25 (@Benwatkins251) December 29, 2018
Oh look Elmohamady again, USELESS
— Dan Smith⚡ (@DanSmith_98) December 29, 2018
Elmohamady stinks
— James (@Shead_AV) December 29, 2018
Elmohamady out
— Edistant (@Edistant13) December 29, 2018
Fair play to Elmohamady recently, he really is trying his damn hardest to get dropped for the rest of the season
— Will Carroll (@Mr_WillCarroll) December 29, 2018
Course it was an Elmohamady own goal. #AVFC
— ReubenAVFC (@Reuben_AVFC) December 29, 2018
How is Elmohamady a Aston Villa footballer
He’s not a winger
He’s not a defender
He can’t cross
He can’t defend #AVFC #utv
— Welsh Maldini (@Jonatha34694361) December 29, 2018