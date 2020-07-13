Aston Villa fans react to Ahmed Elmohamady display vs Crystal Palace

Aston Villa picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League yesterday.

Goals from Trezeguet in either half sealed all three points for Dean Smith’s side.





Dean Smith’s men produced an impressive performance against the Eagles and Ahmed Elmohamady was exceptional for the home side.

The experienced 91-cap Egyptian international looked sharp and determined throughout the game and his display left the Aston Villa fans impressed.

Aston Villa are still fighting for survival and yesterday’s win will keep their hopes alive. They will have to win their remaining games as well and then hope that the others drop points.

The win over Palace leaves them 19th in the table, four points adrift of Watford in 17th.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can beat the drop this season. If they go down, it will be a devastating blow for them, especially after spending a significant amount of money last summer.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the game in general and Ahmed Elmohamady’s display in particular.

Here is what they had to say earlier.

elmohammady = solution to all problems — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@utvben) July 12, 2020

Hourihane and Elmo have to start next week, both fantastic — Jonah (@jonahstepho) July 12, 2020

Hourihane and Elmo quality — Josh Donaghey (@JoshDonagheyAV) July 12, 2020

Much better with Elmo in the side — Connorr (@connorfoster_) July 12, 2020