Aston Villa fans react Kalvin Phillips’ asking price

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.
According to the Sun, the Whites are demanding a fee of around £30m for Phillips.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks but there is no doubt that Villa will not be able to afford that kind of money for him.
The newly-promoted side will have to improve their defence and goalkeeping positions as well. Aston Villa are keen on Tyrone Mings and they are looking to bring in one of Etheridge, Butland or Heaton this summer.
Phillips would have been a quality addition to Dean Smith’s side but unless the asking price is reduced, Villa will have to look elsewhere for a defensive midfielder.
The report from Sun claims that Leeds United rate Phillips very highly and they value the player at £30m. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are ready to pay around £15m for the 23-year-old midfielder.
Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Fair play to Leeds I dont blame them, we did exactly the same with Grealish last season. If hes pivotal to their future plans as Grealish was to us it makes perfect sense to over inflate his value
— Gazavfc1980 (@gazavfc1980) June 23, 2019
Soooo overpriced so if the player wants to play in the premiership he will have to force through the move 🤔
— Vernon Morrissey (@villa_vernon) June 23, 2019
Walk away. He’s not worth that and I know they are slapping that price tag to push everyone away. So let’s not bother.
— 🎮 𝕺𝕯𝕭 🎱 (@ODB_69) June 23, 2019
We should go for Victor Wanyama instead.!!!
— Tony (@Tony89405449) June 23, 2019
His value will only increase after a good season it could be a steal as regards the price if the manager is 100% sure of his ability for me the transfer is worth it!
— garreth duane🇮🇪🍀🍀🍀 (@garrethduane) June 23, 2019