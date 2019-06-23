Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react Kalvin Phillips’ asking price

Aston Villa fans react Kalvin Phillips' asking price

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

According to the Sun, the Whites are demanding a fee of around £30m for Phillips.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks but there is no doubt that Villa will not be able to afford that kind of money for him.

The newly-promoted side will have to improve their defence and goalkeeping positions as well. Aston Villa are keen on Tyrone Mings and they are looking to bring in one of Etheridge, Butland or Heaton this summer.

Phillips would have been a quality addition to Dean Smith’s side but unless the asking price is reduced, Villa will have to look elsewhere for a defensive midfielder.

The report from Sun claims that Leeds United rate Phillips very highly and they value the player at £30m. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are ready to pay around £15m for the 23-year-old midfielder.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

