Aston Villa fans react as the club prepares to spend big on Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa are looking to splash the cash for Ollie Watkins from Brentford this summer.

According to reports we covered earlier, Dean Smith is hoping for a reunion with the player this summer. Apparently, Villa are willing to offer the player a £70,000-a-week deal.





The 24-year-old striker has worked with the Aston Villa manager before and Smith wants to bring him to Villa Park before the new season begins.

Watkins was outstanding for Brentford in the Championship last season and he managed to score 26 goals for them.

It is no secret that Aston Villa need to improve their attacking options in order to do well in the Premier League next season and Watkins should prove to be a quality addition for them.

The striker is quite young and he has a lot of room to improve. Even if he costs a bit more than expected this summer, he has the potential to justify his price tag.

The alarming lack of goals in the side resulted in a relegation battle for Aston Villa last season and they must make it a priority to bring in a quality striker this summer. A signing like Watkins would help them massively and could take them to a whole new level next year.

Here is how the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the report.

2nd highest earner at the club?

I doubt it — TB (@29Barters) August 29, 2020

Could you imagine Mitrovic and Watkins. That is a proper strike force. Need goals to stay up and with them we would certainly stand a chance — FulhamFCSteve (@scubasteve1414) August 30, 2020

No way would we offer him the same wages as Grealish — El 👸🏻 (@byellielouise) August 30, 2020

Not surprised!

One reason – competition!

And thats what you have to pay to get a good striker! Jack will prob be offered around 150k a week, to make him stay! Sick, but to play with the big boys….#AVFC 🦁https://t.co/llcU1Lhylf — Ｅｓｐｅｎ 🦁 (@espenstrand) August 29, 2020