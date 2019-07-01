Blog Teams Aston Villa Aston Villa fans react as Manchester United prepare bid for £50million-rated John McGinn

According to The Sun, Manchester United are set to bid for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, and the Scotland international could cost them £50 million.

The former Hibernian star cost the Villa Park outfit just £2.75 million last summer, but his worth has since skyrocketed after he hit the ground running and helped Daan Smith’s side to promotion.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add homegrown youngsters who fit his long-term vision to the squad this summer, and has already captured the signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

McGinn, 24, could be next, and it will be hard to see Villa turn United down if they are willing to pay £50 million.

Nevertheless, losing the players’ player and fans’ player of the season awards winner will be a huge blow to Smith’s side.

The Villans need to have a Premier League-ready squad ahead of their return to the top-flight, and McGinn has proven to be such quality over the last 12 months.

It is why United are keen on the Scottish and they have already made background checks ahead of their opening offer.

Villa are plotting to tie him down to a new long-term contract, though, and it will be interesting to see if they can hold on to him once the Red Devils come knocking.

Some Aston Villa fans reckon cashing in on McGinn for a record fee and what will be the highest transfer fee received by the club for a player is good business.

Here is how they reacted to the reports on Twitter:

