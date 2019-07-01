Aston Villa fans react as Manchester United prepare bid for £50million-rated John McGinn

According to The Sun, Manchester United are set to bid for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, and the Scotland international could cost them £50 million.
The former Hibernian star cost the Villa Park outfit just £2.75 million last summer, but his worth has since skyrocketed after he hit the ground running and helped Daan Smith’s side to promotion.
Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add homegrown youngsters who fit his long-term vision to the squad this summer, and has already captured the signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
McGinn, 24, could be next, and it will be hard to see Villa turn United down if they are willing to pay £50 million.
Nevertheless, losing the players’ player and fans’ player of the season awards winner will be a huge blow to Smith’s side.
The Villans need to have a Premier League-ready squad ahead of their return to the top-flight, and McGinn has proven to be such quality over the last 12 months.
It is why United are keen on the Scottish and they have already made background checks ahead of their opening offer.
Villa are plotting to tie him down to a new long-term contract, though, and it will be interesting to see if they can hold on to him once the Red Devils come knocking.
Some Aston Villa fans reckon cashing in on McGinn for a record fee and what will be the highest transfer fee received by the club for a player is good business.
Here is how they reacted to the reports on Twitter:
I seriously don't know why some fans panic so much. I doubt very much that our owners have any intention of selling McGinn, they certainly don't need the money, so unless McGinn himself pushes for the move then super John McGinn is going nowhere whatever the price. 👍👍👍UTV
— Premier League Villan (@MidlandTopDogs) June 30, 2019
I’d snatch there hand off…50 mill for a 25 year old who isn’t our best player? Of course I would
— Jordan J MacGeever (@j_macgeever) June 30, 2019
I love John Mcginn. Easily the easiest villain to love in years. If this is real you absolutely have to take it. Wish him well and go spend wisely. $50 mill is NUTS.
— Fan of a Premier League Team (@Ryanwtking) June 30, 2019
If United want McGinn we should ask for 40 million plus Tuanzebe
— Dean Cartwright (@DeanCar62424380) June 30, 2019
As much as I love McGinn I would happily accept 50 mil plus sell on clause for him
— George (@Geezkabeez) June 29, 2019
If they sold him that’s just a massive. “We don’t want to be in the Prem” move.
— Murdocke (@murdocke) June 29, 2019
McGinn isn't a Villa fan. And #mufc aren't some tinpot outfit like #thfc.
Most players given the option will want to go to man utd. If its serious all we can do is try and get as much as we can. But I hope he doesn't go.
— Chris © (@donMarca) June 30, 2019
Given his performances last season I am surprised it has taken this long for a team like Man Utd to come sniffing. They may see him as a Keane-like midfielder.
— Paul Ireland (@PIrelandIIAPS) June 29, 2019
Accept.
— 🦁💜 (@RHUTV170) June 29, 2019