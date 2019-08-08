Aston Villa fans react as John McGinn signs new deal

Aston Villa have shared their excitement on social networking site Twitter after the club announced that John McGinn has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club.
The 24-year-old joined Villa from Hibernian in 2018 and enjoyed a fantastic campaign helping the club achieve promotion to the Premier League.
He was superb in midfield and was voted player of the season by Villa fans and players.
Villa fans are overjoyed with the news, with one claiming that it’s even better than all the signings the club has made this summer.
5 year deal get in 👏👏
— Russ Damms 🦁 (@russdamms1874) August 8, 2019
This is better than a new signing
— Lee Lloyd (@leelloyd_AV) August 8, 2019
What a deadline day signing!!!! Well done Villa 👏👏 #avfc
— Sam 💕 (@SamBanananana) August 8, 2019
Best signing of the window 💜💙 #wevegotMcginn
— Stuart George (@StuartG49802698) August 8, 2019
That’s the best news all summer!!!
— Luke Chapman (@Lchapman1304) August 8, 2019
McGinn has said that he is delighted to commit his future at the club, and that he has enjoyed every minute he has played for Villa.
Manchester United reportedly showed interest in signing him but there was not any concrete effort to sign him. In any case, Villa wouldn’t have sold him this summer.
This has been a remarkable transfer window for Villa with the club signing as many as 12 players, spending over £120 million.