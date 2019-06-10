Blog Teams Aston Villa Aston Villa fans react as club sign Anwar El Ghazi permanently

Aston Villa fans react as club sign Anwar El Ghazi permanently

10 June, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa have completed the permanent signing of Dutch midfielder Anwar El Ghazi after his impressive loan spell at Villa Park last term, handing him a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old was brought in from Lille on a season-long loan last summer, and he scored six league goals and assisted six more in 34 Championship appearances, including the opener in the 2-1 victory over Derby County in the playoffs final.

With promotion to the Premier League finally secured, Villa need the best hands for the job next season, and El Ghazi fits the bill.

Fans are pleased that the club secured the signature of the Netherlands international on a permanent basis, and here is how some of them reacted to the announcement on Twitter:

Leeds should make ambitious move for Tavernier

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com