Aston Villa fans react as club sign Anwar El Ghazi permanently

Aston Villa have completed the permanent signing of Dutch midfielder Anwar El Ghazi after his impressive loan spell at Villa Park last term, handing him a four-year deal.
He’s back! 👊
We’re delighted to confirm @AElGhazi7 has signed on a permanent deal.https://t.co/Ul4YFczCBc#AVFC pic.twitter.com/VCUI5AfZcY
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 10, 2019
The 24-year-old was brought in from Lille on a season-long loan last summer, and he scored six league goals and assisted six more in 34 Championship appearances, including the opener in the 2-1 victory over Derby County in the playoffs final.
With promotion to the Premier League finally secured, Villa need the best hands for the job next season, and El Ghazi fits the bill.
Fans are pleased that the club secured the signature of the Netherlands international on a permanent basis, and here is how some of them reacted to the announcement on Twitter:
