Blog Teams Aston Villa Aston Villa fans react as Axel Tuanzebe signs new Manchester United deal

Aston Villa fans react as Axel Tuanzebe signs new Manchester United deal

6 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has signed a new contract which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option to extend for a further year.

The versatile defender spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, helping Dean Smith side’s to Premier League promotion, and the club were keen to have him back for the new campaign.

However, Red Devils’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to hand Tuanzebe an opportunity to prove himself, and should he convince the Norwegian, he could play a starring role in his first-team plans next term.

Understandably, lots of Aston Villa fans have been left heartbroken by the Englishman’s new United contract, as it all but indicates that he won’t be returning to Villa Park, and here is how some of them reacted to the news on Twitter:

The 21-year-old featured in 28 Championship games for Villa last term, putting in consistent and impressive shifts at centre-back and occasionally at right-back, and establishing himself as a fan favourite.

Smith needs a new defender for next season and will now have to look elsewhere after Tuanzebe put pen to paper for a new United deal.

While the youngster isn’t guaranteed a starting berth at the Theatre of Dreams next term, the Red Devils know the potential and talents he possesses, and the player will be looking to prove them right.

Pictured: 16-year-old West Ham United goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi with the first-team in Switzerland for pre-season training

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye