Aston Villa fans react as Axel Tuanzebe signs new Manchester United deal

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has signed a new contract which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option to extend for a further year.
The versatile defender spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, helping Dean Smith side’s to Premier League promotion, and the club were keen to have him back for the new campaign.
However, Red Devils’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to hand Tuanzebe an opportunity to prove himself, and should he convince the Norwegian, he could play a starring role in his first-team plans next term.
Understandably, lots of Aston Villa fans have been left heartbroken by the Englishman’s new United contract, as it all but indicates that he won’t be returning to Villa Park, and here is how some of them reacted to the news on Twitter:
All the best of luck for your future career at @ManUtd @axeltuanzebe_38, great loan player for us, especially during his spell last season! Played a key role in helping us achieve promotion to the @premierleague! 🎶Tuanzebe, Tuanzebe, Zebe, Zebe, Zebe 🎶#UTV! #avfc https://t.co/cHYr4JIXzs
— Joshua Jones (@JoshuaJ07107661) July 5, 2019
Pure Class! More than good enough to be playing an important role for Utd this season! Thanks for everything over the last couple of years & best of luck Axel! #tuanzebe #avfc #mufc #partofthepride https://t.co/4ppVXgN0PS
— John 'JB' Hunter (@johnhunter23) July 5, 2019
Wishing Axel Tuanzebe all the best at #mufc what a fantastic young man and player, really hope he gets his chance #lovelylad gutted he's not come to #avfc though.
— North Stander (@Craig08113989) July 5, 2019
Fantastic player. Always welcome back at #Avfc @axeltuanzebe_38 https://t.co/xtQzSkkt4M
— Luke Thompson (@luke__tommo) July 5, 2019
New deal at United runs until 2022 – but doesn't necessarily end the chances of the defender returning to Villa, especially on-loan.
Solskjaer will be keeping a keen eye on him during pre-season though. #avfc
— Luke Hatfield (@LHatfield_Star) July 5, 2019
News we didn’t want #avfc all the best to Axel he has a great future
— Daniel willars (@daniel_willars) July 5, 2019
Oh well, that’s that then ……. pic.twitter.com/mP5P9zgiFb
— OgeeDj (@ogee1968) July 5, 2019
All the best to the lad, class act, was brilliant for #AVFC
No doubt in my mind he will go on to play for England.
— Dan Bardell (@danbardell) July 5, 2019
Genuinely hope this guy does well. He was class for us and a huge part of our promotion. Easily be better than current options for England too. #mufc #avfc
— Plastic Eccy (@EccoDave) July 5, 2019
The 21-year-old featured in 28 Championship games for Villa last term, putting in consistent and impressive shifts at centre-back and occasionally at right-back, and establishing himself as a fan favourite.
Smith needs a new defender for next season and will now have to look elsewhere after Tuanzebe put pen to paper for a new United deal.
While the youngster isn’t guaranteed a starting berth at the Theatre of Dreams next term, the Red Devils know the potential and talents he possesses, and the player will be looking to prove them right.