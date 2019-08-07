Aston Villa fans react as Aaron Tshibola linked with Sunderland move

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking Aaron Tshibola with Sunderland.
The 24-year-old midfielder is reportedly wanted by League One club Sunderland.
Villa have signed as many as 12 players this summer, and they have enough depth and quality in midfield.
The DR Congo midfielder does not feature in Dean Smith’s first-team plans, and a move away from Villa Park looks highly likely.
According to reports from FootRDC, Sunderland could sign him for a deal (could be both as fee and wages) in the region of £2.75m before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
Many Villa fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions.
I’ll drive him
— Paul Colquhoun (@PaulColquhoun5) August 6, 2019
TAKE HIM
— Jacob (@Yaccccccc) August 6, 2019
In other news, villa fans forgot he still played for us 😂😂😂
— J (@jayAVFC_) August 6, 2019
Good move for Tshibola if it comes off
— Villa / Brazen (@VillaFansUnited) August 6, 2019
Harsh but seems like that’s his level ..best all round for him to go if there is an offer
— David Nabarro (@Nabby81) August 6, 2019
Hurry up and take him so
— Paul Conlan (@Conlan2Paul) August 6, 2019
Take him please, take him
— Chun Tsang (道) (@8Tsang) August 6, 2019
The midfielder joined the club in 2016 from Reading for a fee in the region of £5 million. He has only made 10 appearances for the club, and it looks like he has no future at Villa Park.
Tshibola has recently entered the final 11 months of his contract at the club, and selling him for over £2 million looks like a decent piece of business from the newly-promoted Premier League club.