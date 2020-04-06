Aston Villa fans give their verdict on reported target Alfredo Morelos

Aston Villa fans have given their verdict on reported summer target Alfredo Morelos.
The Colombian has been linked with a move to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if Villa sign him.
The 29-goal star would certainly solve Aston Villa’s goalscoring problems next season but his attitude and temperament could be an issue.
Morelos has often been punished for his aggression on the pitch and it has cost Rangers from time to time. He cannot afford to continue that if he wants to play for the top European clubs.
He will have to curb his aggression in order to succeed in the Premier League.
Villa aren’t the only ones after him this summer and they will have to move quickly if they want to sign him. The last thing Dean Smith would want is to get involved in a bidding war.
Rangers will want to recoup as much as they can for their star player and Aston Villa will have to pay a premium for his services.
In terms of talent, Morelos is a superb player and he has a high ceiling. He is still only 23 and he will only get better with time.
It could be a superb investment for Villa in the long run.
Here is what their fans had to say about the transfer links earlier.
here are his stats:
.Europa League-16 games 14 goals
. Scottish premiership- 26 games 12 goals
. Scotish cup- 3 games 2 goals
Overall, good player only issue is his temper but we can work on that.
— AVFC fan (@GoingVilla) April 5, 2020
100%
— Arkyta (@arkyta) April 5, 2020
Too much of a hot head… would rather the money was spent on a couple of top wingers. With the right service Samatta and Wesley would flourish!
— James Courten (@JamesCourten) April 5, 2020
A good player. But he is doing stupid things sometimes
— Peter🥃🇸🇪🥃 (@MeduzaPeter) April 5, 2020
If we can curb his attitude yes. He’s a big improvement on Davis.
— Stu (@FidoeStuart) April 5, 2020
He will never go to Villa when we are in that position we are in! and if Atletico makes a move he will be be going to them! and £35m is to much for us I think!
— Tony (@Tony89405449) April 5, 2020