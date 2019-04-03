Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans lavish praise on Anwar El Ghazi

Aston Villa fans lavish praise on Anwar El Ghazi

3 April, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa’s form has been very good in the recent weeks and the fans seem to be enjoying their football right now.

The club’s official Twitter account sent out a tweet praising Anwar El Ghazi for his recent displays and the fans have now responded to the message.

Aston Villa fans seem quite happy with the winger’s improvement and they are hoping for more of the same until the end of the season.

El Ghazi has had his fair share of criticism this season because of his inconsistency but he seems to have found his rhythm now.

If he can continue in this rich vein of form, Aston Villa will have a great chance of securing promotion to the Premier League.

The player is currently on loan at the club and if he continues playing at this level, Villa should look to sign him permanently.

The likes of Mings, Abraham, McGinn and Grealish are in inspired form as well.

The Villa fans were full of praise for El Ghazi on Twitter earlier and here are some of the reactions to the 23-year-old’s performances.

Noel Whelan urges Rangers to sign Ryan Kent
Guillem Balague claims Ander Herrera has accepted an offer from Paris Saint-Germain

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com