Aston Villa fans lavish praise on Anwar El Ghazi

Aston Villa’s form has been very good in the recent weeks and the fans seem to be enjoying their football right now.
The club’s official Twitter account sent out a tweet praising Anwar El Ghazi for his recent displays and the fans have now responded to the message.
Aston Villa fans seem quite happy with the winger’s improvement and they are hoping for more of the same until the end of the season.
El Ghazi has had his fair share of criticism this season because of his inconsistency but he seems to have found his rhythm now.
If he can continue in this rich vein of form, Aston Villa will have a great chance of securing promotion to the Premier League.
The player is currently on loan at the club and if he continues playing at this level, Villa should look to sign him permanently.
The likes of Mings, Abraham, McGinn and Grealish are in inspired form as well.
The Villa fans were full of praise for El Ghazi on Twitter earlier and here are some of the reactions to the 23-year-old’s performances.
Never gets enough credit. Him and Green need fans to get behind them and support them because they have loads of potential.
— CJ (@avfc_chez) April 1, 2019
There is definitely a player in there
— Daniel Delaney (@danieldelaney88) April 1, 2019
Massively improved as the season has gone on, only question mark is, whether he could do it on the Prem if we went up.
— Jay Peers (@JayJPavfc) April 2, 2019
Very good 👌🏻
— DAN-AVFC-1874 (@Danielp39528504) April 1, 2019
Sign. Him. Up. Great player!
— Zeus_AVFC (@Zeus_AVFC) April 1, 2019
He’s been amazing 😍😍😍😍😍😍
— casey (@caseybeck___) April 1, 2019
His tracking back and working for the team has caught the eye, 5 mill is it? Be stupid not to sign him imo
— Kieran 🇪🇬 🦁 (@VillaPlug) April 1, 2019