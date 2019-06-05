Kortney Hause: Aston Villa fans want club to sign Wolves defender

Wolves defender Kortney Hause joined Aston Villa on loan during the January transfer window.
The 23-year-old defender made 12 Championship appearances and made a strong impact as Villa secured promotion to the Premier League.
Many Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to urge the club to sign Hause permanently this summer.
According to reports from The Express and Star, Villa will need to pay just £3 million if they want to make Kortney Hause’s loan deal permanent this summer.
In today’s market, that is a bargain price for a player of Hause’s calibre.
Hause is primarily a centre-back but he showed his versatility by playing on the left-hand side when Dean Smith required him to fill the gap.
The report claims that Villa have until Thursday to complete a permanent deal for Hause.
The majority of the Villa fans want the player to be signed quickly. It looks like a good value for money for a talented young defender who is capable of playing in a number of positions.
Here are some of the best reactions from Villa fans on Twitter:
No brainier, go get him.
— Marcus Parry (@the_parrots) June 5, 2019
£3m would be good squad player but not sure if he’s EPL standard but still young enough to improve.
— andy (@andy59967602) June 5, 2019
Could be an absolute steal for 3mil. Would be happy with that 👍
— Juggz 🇬🇧 (@Moooobz) June 5, 2019
Nothing to discuss that should be a straight yes
— jack (@jackCooper1956) June 5, 2019
3m…get in the basket
— andrew AVFC bailey (@82bailey) June 5, 2019
We would be mad not to sign him for that
— Mark Ashmore (@mg_ashmore) June 5, 2019
£3m, absolute bargain
— Dean (@Dean12575116) June 5, 2019
Definitely! Useful player to have, can cover CB and LB positions and for 3 million it’s nothing.
— Chris C (@C_Lioneye) June 5, 2019
I’d rip there hand off
— spike (@nspikey) June 5, 2019
We spent like 15m on Ross McCormack. Get this done by any means!!
— Villans Opinions (@VillansOpinions) June 5, 2019