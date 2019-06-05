Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Kortney Hause: Aston Villa fans want club to sign Wolves defender

Kortney Hause: Aston Villa fans want club to sign Wolves defender

5 June, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

Wolves defender Kortney Hause joined Aston Villa on loan during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old defender made 12 Championship appearances and made a strong impact as Villa secured promotion to the Premier League.

Many Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to urge the club to sign Hause permanently this summer.

According to reports from The Express and Star, Villa will need to pay just £3 million if they want to make Kortney Hause’s loan deal permanent this summer.

In today’s market, that is a bargain price for a player of Hause’s calibre.

Hause is primarily a centre-back but he showed his versatility by playing on the left-hand side when Dean Smith required him to fill the gap.

The report claims that Villa have until Thursday to complete a permanent deal for Hause.

The majority of the Villa fans want the player to be signed quickly. It looks like a good value for money for a talented young defender who is capable of playing in a number of positions.

Here are some of the best reactions from Villa fans on Twitter:

Report: Tottenham made contact to sign Liverpool target James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Christian Eriksen confirms he wants to leave this summer

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com