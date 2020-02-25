Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans give their verdict on Samatta

25 February, 2020

Aston Villa signed Mbwana Samatta from Genk in January.

The 27-year-old striker has managed to impress the fans with his performances so far.

The Tanzanian has played just three Premier League games so far but he was outstanding against Bournemouth and Spurs.

Some of the Aston Villa fans seem pleased with the start their new signing has made and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.

Samatta will be hoping to build on his solid start to life in the Premier League. With Wesley out for the season, he will get many more chances to showcase his talent.

The 27-year-old has hit the ground running and Dean Smith will be delighted with that. Aston Villa are in desperate need of goals right now.

They are fighting for their survival and they could use players like Samatta.

Jack Grealish has been carrying the side for a while now and the midfielder will need some help. Players like Samatta could share the burden with him.

The striker will be delighted with the fans’ opinion of him so far and he will be looking to impress them further in the coming weeks.

Here is what the Villa fans had to say earlier.

