Aston Villa eyeing up a move for Marcus Bettinelli

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.
As per Daily Mail, the 27-year-old is on the newly-promoted side’s radar this summer.
The shot-stopper managed to impress with the Londoners last year and he managed to earn a couple of England call ups as well.
Dean Smith is looking to bring in a reliable keeper and Villa have been linked with Butland, Heaton and Bettinelli so far.
It will be interesting to see who comes in through the door eventually.
There is no doubt that Aston Villa are serious about an experienced keeper and Bettinelli could prove to be a good addition to the side. He could be the ideal mentor for Jed Steer.
Fulham are in the Championship now and therefore Villa might not find it difficult to tempt their players.
Bettinelli will probably relish the chance to play in the Premier League again.
It will be interesting to see if Villa submit an offer for the 27-year-old shot-stopper in the coming weeks.
Some of the Aston Villa fans have shared their opinion on the links with the Fulham ace on Twitter and here are a few reactions.
