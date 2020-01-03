Aston Villa eyeing up a move for Jack Butland

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Stoke City keeper Jack Butland.
Tom Heaton picked up an injury against Burnley and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
With Jed Steer injured as well, Nyland is the only goalkeeping option for Dean Smith right now. It is no surprise that Villa are prepared to invest in a quality shot-stopper.
As per Daily Mail, the Stoke City ace has been identified as a possible replacement for Heaton.
Butland was regarded as one of the most talented keepers in the country at one point. He will be hoping to show his worth in the Premier League once again.
The 26-year-old is too good for the Championship and a move to Villa might just resurrect his England career as well. Currently, he has just 9 caps for his country.
Butland’s deal at Stoke expires in 2021 and Aston Villa could look to sign him for a knockdown price now.
It will be interesting to see if Villa can agree on a deal with Stoke City this month.
Butland would be a good replacement for Heaton and he could sort out Villa’s goalkeeping position for the next decade. He kept 18 clean sheets for the Potters last season, the third-best in the Championship.
Initially, Aston Villa weren’t expected to make too many signings in January. But injuries to Heaton, McGinn and Wesley might just have forced Villa to dip into the market once again.