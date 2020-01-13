Report: Aston Villa target Eddie Nketiah will decide his future in the next 48 hours

According to reports from The Sun (transfer live blog; 13th January), Eddie Nketiah will decide his future in the next 48 hours.
The 20-year-old joined Leeds United from Arsenal on loan this summer, but the deal was cut short. He has returned back to the London club, and is expected to seal a loan move elsewhere this month.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be unavailable for Arsenal’s next three games following his red card away at Crystal Palace, but Mikel Arteta doesn’t want to throw Nketiah in the mix just yet.
The report claims that Aston Villa, Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest all have their eyes on the 20-year-old. All the four clubs have made offers already, and the young striker will decide his future in the next 48 hours.
Move to Villa?
Villa are looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window following the injury to Wesley who will be out for the rest of the season.
Dean Smith’s side have been linked with a host of strikers this month, and Nketiah is one of them.
The youngster didn’t get enough games under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United, but he impressed every time he took the pitch. He won’t be a bad signing on a short-term deal.