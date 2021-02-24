Aston Villa did not sign a striker last month because of Wesley Moraes

Aston Villa are one of the teams currently in strong contention to finish in the European places, and winning their two games in hand would move them into the top seven.

They have gone from relegation candidates to Europa League hopefuls within a year, and the transfer businesses they did last summer is to thank for their impressive form.





Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has established himself as one of Villa’s most important players since joining from Arsenal, while Ollie Watkins has arguably become their best player in the final third.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals and assisted two others in 23 Premier League games since joining from Brentford last summer, and Villa fans can be forgiven if they have forgotten that Wesley Moraes exists.

The Brazilian striker has been out of action since sustaining an ACL injury to his right knee on New Year’s Day 2020, but he is now back with the rest of the Villa first-team and is expected to play during the closing stages of the campaign.

According to The Athletic’s Gregg Evans, Dean Smith’s side chose not to add another striker to their squad during the January transfer window as the 24-year-old neared a comeback.

However, they will consider recruiting another striker when the summer transfer opens.

Wesley will now look to prove himself when he returns to full fitness, and he has a huge task on his hands with Watkins now Villa’s first-choice striker.

The Midlands outfit reportedly have potential targets drawn up but will assess the situation closer to the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see whether the Brazilian can get his Villa career back on track before then,

