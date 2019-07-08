Aston Villa could sign Gary Cahill this summer

Aston Villa are interested in signing the former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.
According to John Percy from The Telegraph, Cahill’s move to Aston Villa is still ‘a possibility’.
The former England international is a free agent this summer and he could prove to be a quality addition to Smith’s back four.
Cahill will add leadership, depth and winning mentality to Aston Villa’s dressing room.
Despite his age, he can be a very useful option for Dean Smith off the bench and in cup games.
It will be interesting to see if the newly-promoted club manage to secure an agreement with the player in the coming weeks.
Cahill has played in the Premier League for a while now and he should be able to make an immediate impact at his new club if the move goes through.
Also, he was won the Premier League with Chelsea and his experience would be vital to Villa’s young squad.
The likes of Grealish, Hause, Mings, McGinn can all learn a lot from someone like him.
The 33-year-old has played 61 times for his country as well and he has proven himself at every level. On a free transfer, the deal should be a no brainer for Dean Smith and Aston Villa.