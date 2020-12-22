Aston Villa could move for Josh King in January

Aston Villa could reignite their interest in the Bournemouth forward Joshua King when the transfer window reopens next month.

According to the Athletic, Aston Villa are not desperate to sign players this January but they are aware that they need to strengthen certain areas of their squad.





Dean Smith wants to bring in a versatile forward who can play centrally as well as in the wide areas and Joshua King seems like an ideal fit.

The Bournemouth star is too good for the Championship and the chance to return to the Premier League is likely to tempt him.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa return with a concrete offer for the 28-year-old forward in the coming weeks.

Joshua King had has made just three starts in the Championship with Bournemouth so far due to recurring thing problems and it will be interesting to see if the Cherries decide to cash in on him next month.

Bournemouth have done reasonably well in the English second tier so far and they are second in the Championship table, five points behind leaders Norwich.

The Cherries will be hoping to win the Championship and return to the Premier League next season and they cannot afford to weaken their squad midway through the season.

Aston Villa might have to come up with a lucrative offer to change their mind and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.