Aston Villa could move for Daniel Sturridge

Aston Villa could make a move for the former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.
As per the Sun, the Premier League side tried to sign him at the start of this year and now that he is a free agent once again, they could reignite their interest in him.
Sturridge terminated his contract with Trabzonspor earlier this week and he won’t be able to join a club until the transfer window opens in the summer.
If Aston Villa sign him, they won’t be able to use him before next season.
It will be interesting to see what happens. He could prove to be a solid addition to Dean Smith’s side next season.
If Aston Villa manage to beat the drop, they should look to invest in a good attacker. The 30-year-old could be the ideal backup for Wesley/Samatta.
Sturridge knows the Premier League well and he should be able to adapt quickly and make an immediate impact. He won the Champions League with Liverpool last season.
Also, on a free transfer, it would be a gamble worth taking.
The player could head to the MLS as well and Aston Villa will have to act quickly if they want to secure his services for the next season.