Aston Villa could make January move for Milot Rashica

Aston Villa could reignite their interest in the Werder Bremen attacker Milot Rashica when the transfer window reopens in January.

The 24-year-old Kosovo forward was heavily linked with the English club during the summer window but there were rumours that the move collapsed due to the attacker’s wage demands.





According to reports from DeichStube, Aston Villa are looking to ensure that their form does not dip in the second half of the season and they are willing to bring in reinforcements in order to continue to perform at a high level.

Aston Villa have started the season well and they are 7th in the Premier League table right now with 15 points from eight matches. A win in their next game could take them up to third in the Premier League table.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to make their move for Rashica during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has started the season in poor form and there is a possibility that his head could have been turned by the speculation surrounding his future.

Rashica has made just two starts in the Bundesliga this season and he is yet to register a goal or an assist.

The Werder Bremen attacker can play as the number ten or in the wide areas and he could prove to be a quality addition to team Smith’s attack if he manages to recapture his form from last season.

The Kosovo forward is a right-sided attacker and he will have to compete with Bertrand Traore for the starting berth at Aston Villa if he joins the club in January.

The former Lyon attacker has made a mixed start to life at Aston Villa and some added competition in that position could help both players improve. Traore has scored one goal for Aston Villa in his eight appearances with them so far.

Smith already has the likes of Trezeguet and El Ghazi at his disposal and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to invest in a well-stocked attack once again, especially when a quality central midfielder might help the side more.