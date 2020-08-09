Aston Villa could consider part-exchange deal for Callum Wilson

Aston Villa are thought to be admirers of the Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs so far and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.





As per The Telegraph, Bournemouth want to sign Scott Hogan to boost their attacking options next season and Villa could use the player in a part-exchange deal to sign Wilson.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both. Players like Wilson will want to play in the Premier League next season. The 28-year-old is too good for the Championship.

Bournemouth should make the most of this opportunity and use him in a deal to sign their attacking target, Hogan.

Wilson has proven himself in the Premier League with the Cherries and he should prove to be a quality addition to Aston Villa’s attack. Dean Smith missed a clinical presence up front last year and Wilson could solve that problem.

Wilson scored 9 goals in a poor Bournemouth side last season.

The Villans should look to make their move quickly in order to fend off the competition for the attacker’s services. Wilson has been linked with quite a few clubs already.

Here is what the Villa fans think about the links with Wilson.

Take that all day. Wilson will score goals with good service — Okay (@Okay170) August 8, 2020

Definitely a ‘no brainer’. Hogan will never get a sniff at Villa. He’s Championship level. Wilson has a ton of PL experience and would be a tidy backup striker. — David Moore (@davemoore9) August 9, 2020

If we manage to swap Wilson for hogan + a reasonable sum of money then I will be very happy with the new recruitment team at Villa! — Paul B (@pjb412) August 9, 2020

Good signing…. PL experience and quality.. But also INCREDIBLY frustrating on Fantasy football. Ticks 2 boxes straight away! — Daphne Widethigh (@DizzyDaphne69) August 8, 2020

Straight swap seems excellent value! — Tom B (@centristdad85) August 8, 2020