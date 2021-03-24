Aston Villa could benefit if Financial Fair Play is scrapped

UEFA are planning to scrap Financial Fair Play and replace it with a brand new system to govern club spending.

According to reports (via Birmingham Mail), there could be a major shake-up in the summer, and the new system is likely to arm the clubs with greater freedom in the transfer market.





This could allow them to exercise their spending power and sign more players in the transfer market without breaching regulations.

Wealthy clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City could have a massive advantage in the market if that happens.

The development could also be fascinating for Aston Villa heading into the summer transfer window.

Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are among the richest owners in the Premier League and have shown their commitment to improving the Villa squad. They have already spent around £231 million on new players since Villa’s promotion to the Premier League.

If they are allowed to spend freely, they will be able to help Dean Smith improve his squad significantly at the end of the season.

Smith has assembled a talented core of players at Villa Park but needs a few more additions to take the side to the next level.

Villa could definitely use more depth in the attacking department, with a quality winger and a striker to support Ollie Watkins top of their list.

It seems that an exciting summer transfer window might be on the cards for Villa.

