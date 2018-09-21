Aston Villa could agree deal for Collins, Bruce may sign triallist on a free transfer

According to the Telegraph, Aston Villa could agree a deal for centre-back James Collins who has been recently training with the club and is available on a free transfer. The Welsh international was released from West Ham United in the summer and was close to joining Ipswich Town prior to joining Steve Bruce at Villa Park.
The Villans manager invited Collins to train with a view to signing him on a permanent deal, which would be his second stint at the club after making 108 appearances between 2009 and 2012. With the Midlands club short on options at centre-back, Collins could be a useful signing even at the age of 35.
Tommy Elphick recently left Villa to join Hull City on loan, Christopher Samba was released, Micah Richards has been exiled from the first-team and John Terry was released. Villa only have Axel Tuanzebe, James Chester and makeshift option Mile Jedinak who can play centre-back.
The Midlands outfit have had a mixed start to the new season, with Bruce’s men currently seventh in the Championship with 13 points from eight games, having picked up three wins, four draws and one defeat.
Stats from Transfermarkt.