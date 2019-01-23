Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa considering a move for Tyrone Mings

23 January, 2019 Aston Villa, Bournemouth, English Championship, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa are interested in signing the Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings as per Express and Star.

The full back is no longer a key part of Eddie Howe’s first team plans and he will have to leave the club in order to play regular first team football.

A move to the Championship could help revive his career and confidence.

Mings would be a solid addition to Aston Villa. Dean Smith’s side is in desperate need of strong defenders and the Bournemouth man fits the bill perfectly.

It will be interesting to see if the Championship side manage to agree on a deal now.

Bournemouth have just signed Mepham and they will be open to a sale if the right offer comes along.

Villa have freed up their wage bill by getting rid of the likes of Bolasie and they should have the means to land Mings this month.

The fans have taken to Twitter to react to the links with the 25-year-old Cherries defender and here are some of the reactions.

