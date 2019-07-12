Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa closing in on the signing of Mahmoud Trezeguet

12 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are expected to complete the signing of the Egyptian winger Trezeguet this summer.

According to a report from Haber Global (translated by Egypt Today), Aston Villa have already submitted an €11m offer for the 24-year-old player.

Trezeguet has been in impressive form for his country during this summer’s AFCON and his performances seem to have caught Dean Smith’s eye.

It will be interesting to see if they can finalise the signing in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Takvim believe that the offer from Aston Villa has been accepted.

It seems that Villa are closing in on yet another attacking signing this summer. They have already signed the likes of Jota, El Ghazi and Moraes.

They have been linked with Brentford’s Maupay as well.

Aston Villa are determined to do well in the Premier League next season and they have been very active in the transfer market.

They have improved their squad significantly and it will be interesting to see how these new players adapt to the Premier League next year.

Fulham struggled last year after making too many signings following their promotion and Aston Villa must look to maintain some balance.

