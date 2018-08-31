Aston Villa close to signing Tammy Abraham?

Express and Star reported this morning that Aston Villa are hoping to seal a deadline day loan move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.
The 20-year-old has been “manager Steve Bruce’s top forward target” for much of the summer transfer window.
Abraham was reluctant to ply trade in the Championship having played last season for Swansea City in the Premier League on loan.
He was ready to fight for his place in the star-studded Chelsea side. However, after being left out of Chelsea’s opening three matches, he is now ready for a loan move to Aston Villa.
Birmingham Mail journalist, Gregg Evans, has tweeted just now that Villa finally have got their man.
Not a fan of transfer deadline day and loan deadline day in the same calendar month 😴 Anyway, a month after reporting #avfc want Tammy Abraham, looks like they’ve finally got their man.
— Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) August 31, 2018
Abraham is a natural goalscorer and he enjoyed a prolific campaign in the Championship for Bristol City where he netted 26 goals in all competitions.
He would provide strong competition to Jonathan Kodjia and would add significant depth and quality to the side. It is a superb signing for Villa, one that could really make a huge difference to the side for their promotion battle.