Aston Villa close in on Mahmoud Trezeguet

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Egyptian winger Mahmoud Trezeguet this summer.
According to Telegraph, the newly promoted side have now agreed a fee with Kasimpasa and the player is set to join Dean Smith’s side soon.
The report adds that the player will complete his medical this weekend.
The 24-year-old is likely to cost around £8.75 million initially and Villa will have to pay significant add ons If he succeeds in England.
Trezeguet has had an impressive AFCON campaign with his country and he could prove to be a solid addition to Dean Smith’s side for the reported price.
Aston Villa could definitely use some depth in the wide areas and the 24-year-old will add pace and flair to their attack.
The newly promoted side have been very active in the market this summer and Telegraph claims that Trezeguet will be their ninth summer signing.
Their spending has now gone up to around £100m.
It will be interesting to see how Villa fares in the Premier League next season. Smith will be under pressure to deliver after the backing he has received in the transfer market this summer.