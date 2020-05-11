Blog Teams Aston Villa Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings shares his thoughts on the Premier League resuming

11 May, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News
Tyrone Mings

Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings has shared what he thinks about the Premier League resuming when a fan asked him about Project Restart on Twitter.

English top-flight clubs are set to meet this week to establish whether it is possible to resume and complete the current season with a cure and vaccine yet to be found for the coronavirus pandemic.

Finishing the campaign at neutral venues is on the cards, but Villa have opposed it, with CEO Christian Purslow claiming his side will be giving up a huge advantage in the relegation race by not playing at Villa Park.

It remains to be seen what the Premier League’s final decision will be, but Mings has expressed his concerns about the players’ safety, reacting thus to project restart:

Villa are currently 19th in the Premier League table with a game in hand, and the Midlands outfit will definitely fancy their survival chances with just two points between them and safety.

With 10 games still to play, Mings and his teammates can still escape relegation, and it will be interesting to see what happens going forward.

