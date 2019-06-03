Aston Villa can sign Tammy Abraham for £25 million

Aston Villa are keen to sign Tammy Abraham on a permanent deal this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, Chelsea are ready to send him back to Villa Park but they will demand an offer of around £25 million for the young striker.
Abraham has been a key player for Dean Smith’s side this past season and they should look to break the bank for him.
Smith will need a reliable goalscorer in the Premier League next year and Abraham has proven his quality in the last few seasons.
The Chelsea youngster is too good for the Championship and he will relish the chance to play regularly in the Premier League.
It is unlikely that he will get to start for Chelsea next season and therefore a move to Villa would be best for him.
Aston Villa certainly have the resources to pull off the deal, especially after securing promotion.
It will be interesting to see if the newly promoted side makes a move for him in the coming weeks.
Abraham scored 25 league goals last season and he could be key to Villa’s performances in the Premier League next season.
Aston Villa must do everything in their power to sign him on a permanent deal as soon as possible.