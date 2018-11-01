Aston Villa boss Dean Smith: We want to make Villa Park a fortress

Aston Villa lost back to back Championship games under Dean Smith after winning against Swansea in his first game in charge.
With results not going in their favour, and Villa finding themselves 17th in the Championship table, Smith has urged the fans to support their team in full voice when they take on Bolton Wanderers in the Championship clash on Friday night.
The Villa boss has urged the fans to re-create the atmosphere he experienced in his first game in charge. Villa Park was rocking when they faced Swansea, and Smith insists it made a huge difference.
According to reports from the Birmingham Mail, there could be up to 10,000 less fans inside the ground. Smith has urged his team to win back the stay-away supporters.
Smith has made a bold statement that he wants to make Villa Park a fortress, and is looking to provide good attacking football to the fans.
Villa fans will be excited to hear Smith’s vision, but they will demand an improvement in result quickly. At this moment, Villa are struggling badly in the league, with many players failing to perform at their top level.
“We want to make Villa Park a fortress and really get this place rocking,” said Smith as quoted by the Birmingham Mail.
“But we know that we must give the supporters something to be excited about. They want to see good football and that’s what we’re planning to give them.”