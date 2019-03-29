Pundit backs Aston Villa to boost play-off hopes against Blackburn

Aston Villa host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday aiming to continue their march up the Championship table.
A five-game unbeaten run has fired Villa into the top six and they will be eager to continue their excellent recent form this weekend.
The two sides drew the reverse fixture 1-1 earlier this season, with Bradley Dack putting Rovers ahead before Conor Hourihane’s late goal sealed a point for the visitors.
However, Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped Villa to secure a comfortable 3-0 victory at Villa Park.
“Did the international break come at a bad time for Villa?” he said.
“They were absolutely flying with four wins on the spin before the gap and they hope it will not halt their momentum.
“Blackburn are pretty much destined for mid-table, which is not too bad when you consider they are a newly-promoted side. This is a home win for me.”
Villa have lost just one of their last eight meetings with Rovers in all competitions and they are strongly fancied to come out on top this weekend.
Tony Mowbray’s side haven’t won away from home since January 12 and it’s unlikely that run will end against Villa.