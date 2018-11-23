Pundit eyeing 14/1 bookie-basher as Aston Villa face Birmingham City

Aston Villa host Birmingham City on Sunday aiming to continue their climb up the Championship table.
Two wins in a row have moved Villa up to 11th in the standings, just four points behind the play-off places.
Birmingham head into the game level on points with their local rivals having lost just one of their last 13 league matches.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes there will be little to choose between the two sides this weekend and has backed the game to finish 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet).
“What a day this will be for Dean Smith, the boyhood fan taking charge of Aston Villa for the first time in a Second City derby – it really is what the game is all about,” he said.
“Birmingham will be desperate to head to Villa Park to spoil the party.
“It has been eight long years since they have beaten their old rivals and 13 since their last win in the league.
“I can’t see them winning on Sunday, but I do think they can get a draw.”
Villa took four points off Birmingham last season, drawing 0-0 at St Andrew’s before recording a 2-0 home success back on home soil.
The home side are priced at 5/6 to win the game, with Birmingham on offer at 10/3 and the draw available at 5/2.