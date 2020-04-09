Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa and Wolves target Christian Luyindama likely to cost big money

Aston Villa and Wolves target Christian Luyindama likely to cost big money

9 April, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama.

The player is thought to be a target for Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers as well.

The 26-year-old is a key player for the Turkish giants and Fanatik (via Sport Witness) claims that the player won’t be sold this summer unless there is a mega-money offer.

It will be interesting to see if the two reported clubs make a move for Luyindama in the coming months. Both clubs could use a strong centre-half and he would be a solid addition to both teams.

Dean Smith’s men have been very poor at the back all season and Wolves are a strong back four away from consistently challenging the top four.

Wolves have the finances to submit a big-money offer for the player. However, that is not the case with Aston Villa. Their resources are limited and they are not as attractive as a project either.

Wolves, on the other hand, are playing in Europe and they have a top-class manager. They also have a talented squad and Luyindama could be tempted if they come calling.

It will be interesting to see where the player ends up this summer.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com