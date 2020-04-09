Aston Villa and Wolves target Christian Luyindama likely to cost big money

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama.
The player is thought to be a target for Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers as well.
The 26-year-old is a key player for the Turkish giants and Fanatik (via Sport Witness) claims that the player won’t be sold this summer unless there is a mega-money offer.
It will be interesting to see if the two reported clubs make a move for Luyindama in the coming months. Both clubs could use a strong centre-half and he would be a solid addition to both teams.
Dean Smith’s men have been very poor at the back all season and Wolves are a strong back four away from consistently challenging the top four.
Wolves have the finances to submit a big-money offer for the player. However, that is not the case with Aston Villa. Their resources are limited and they are not as attractive as a project either.
Wolves, on the other hand, are playing in Europe and they have a top-class manager. They also have a talented squad and Luyindama could be tempted if they come calling.
It will be interesting to see where the player ends up this summer.