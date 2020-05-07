Aston Villa and Wolves target Christian Luyindama available for €15m

Aston Villa and Wolves remain interested in the Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama.
As per Milliyet (via Sportwitness), the two Premier League clubs will have to pay around €15m (£13m roughly) to sign the 26-year-old defender this summer.
It will be interesting to see if Villa or Wolves make an approach for the player in the coming weeks.
Luyindama has done well in Turkey and he could be a solid addition for the two clubs.
Aston Villa are in desperate need of quality defenders and Luyindama could partner Mings at the back next season.
It remains to be seen whether Dean Smith’s side can beat the drop first. They will struggle to attract top players without the lure of Premier League football.
Luyindama might be tempted to move to England if a good offer comes his way. However, playing in the Championship might not be his goal next season.
As for Wolves, they have the finances to sign the player and Nuno could use someone like him at the back.
Luyindama could partner Boly and Coady in a back three next season.
Wolves have been impressive going forward all season and in order for them to step up to the next level, they must improve their defence this summer.