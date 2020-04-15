Aston Villa and West Ham target Milot Rashica’s agent drops transfer hint

West Ham and Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Bundesliga winger Milot Rashica this summer.
The player’s agent has now revealed that something could be on the cards at the end of this season.
He said (quotes via Birmingham Mail): “Before the coronavirus crisis, we were in contact with some clubs – including those from the Bundesliga.
“At the moment, everything is standing still. I am sure that soon, when we are back to normal, there will be movement on the topic and something will definitely happen.
“It is clear that until the end of the season Milot will concentrate entirely on staying up with Werder Bremen”.
It seems that the player and his agent are preparing for a move. If that’s the case, it would surely be a boost for his suitors.
If Rashica wants a transfer, it could be easier for the likes of West Ham and Aston Villa to negotiate a fee with Werder Bremen.
The 23-year-old can play on either flank and he would add goals and creativity to the team he joins. Furthermore, he is quite capable of leading the line as well.
Rashica has 10 goals and 4 assists to his name for the German side this season. It will be interesting to see if the likes of Villa or West Ham manage to sign him.
Both clubs need to add more goals to their side from the wide areas and Rashica would be an ideal addition for them.
It could depend on where they finish in the table this season. Both teams are fighting relegation and if they go down, the transfer would be quite unlikely.
Rashica is too good for the Championship and he won’t want to take a step-down.