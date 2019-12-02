Aston Villa and West Ham keen on Romain Alessandrini

Aston Villa are interested in signing Romain Alessandrini.
According to Birmingham Mail, the 30-year-old winger is currently out of contract and he has attracted West Ham’s interest as well.
The report claims that Aston Villa have already made enquiries about the player.
It will be interesting to see if they can snap him up on a free transfer now. Alessandrini could prove to be a decent squad option for Dean Smith.
Also, the fact that he is available on a free makes him an attractive proposition.
The experienced Frenchman will add depth and quality to the Aston Villa attack. The Villans could do with some bench strength during the second half of the season.
Signing the Frenchman on a short term contract would be ideal for Aston Villa right now.
They spent a lot of money during the summer and they will not be able to afford big money signings in January. Alessandrini on a free makes a lot of sense for them.
It will be interesting to see who ends up with the winger eventually. It seems that he will have quite a few options to choose from this winter.